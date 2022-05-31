Boy hit by bus outside Berkeley school

A boy has been taken to Wollongong Hospital after being hit by a bus at Berkeley.
The incident happened around 4.30pm along George Street near Berkeley Public School.
Paramedics rushed to the scene and found the boy suffering a head injury.
He has been taken to Wollongong Hospital in a serious but stable condition.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If he's not writing, he's reading.
