Crown Street reopens after wind threatens to lift roof, severe weather warning in place

Natalie Croxon
Natalie Croxon
Updated June 1 2022 - 4:30am, first published May 31 2022 - 9:30pm
The powerful winds brought down a large tree branch in Sherwood Drive, Balgownie. Picture: Robert Peet

Crown Street has reopened after concerns about damage to a building roof forced its closure.

