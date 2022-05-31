Crown Street has reopened after concerns about damage to a building roof forced its closure.
Police closed the road near the hospital about 11.30am as work got underway to secure flashing that had come loose.
It reopened shortly before noon.
A gust of 95 km/h was recorded at Albion Park early Wednesday morning, ahead of another day of wild and icy winds.
The Bureau of Meteorology has renewed its severe weather warning, saying damaging winds averaging 60 to 70 km/h with peak gusts in excess of 90 km/h are possible from the Illawarra to the Queensland border.
Conditions are expected to ease during the afternoon and evening.
Bellambi saw a gust of 93 km/h at 4.14am, while gusts almost reached 100 km/h at Nowra on Tuesday night.
There is an increased risk of gusty winds toppling trees and powerlines where soils are saturated, especially along elevated terrain.
SES units in the Illawarra have received 24 call-outs over the past day, mostly for fallen trees, but the risk is greatest on Wednesday and the organisation is urging the community to make safe decisions.
There is also a gale marine wind warning in place for the Illawarra coast.
While Wednesday is forecast to be mostly sunny, it is expected to be the coldest day of the week - the mercury is not expected to peak higher than 14 degrees in the Illawarra.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
