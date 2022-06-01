Illawarra Mercury
Police commend men for rescue at Hill 60 in February 2021

By Natalie Croxon
Updated June 2 2022 - 6:00am, first published June 1 2022 - 5:45am
RECOGNITION: Port Kembla lifesavers Mick Imrie and Nathan Boscaro are among those who have received commendations for a rescue at Hill 60. Picture: Adam McLean

Seven people who leapt into action to save rock fishermen swept off the platform at Hill 60 early last year have been lauded for their efforts.

