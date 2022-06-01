Seven people who leapt into action to save rock fishermen swept off the platform at Hill 60 early last year have been lauded for their efforts.
Port Kembla surf lifesavers Nathan Boscaro, Mick Imrie, Dave Erskine and Rhys Bowditch, Port Kembla pool lifeguards Geoff Royal and Ryan Donsante, and fisherman Laines Nema have each been awarded the NSW Police Region Commander's Certificate of Appreciation for what they did on the evening of February 12, 2021.
Advertisement
The first the lifesavers knew something was wrong was when they heard the blare of the sirens; then, they received the emergency call-out text asking for assistance.
They dashed to the club's patrol shed and launched the boat, Mr Boscaro and Mr Erskine heading out while Mr Imrie and Mr Bowditch prepared the first aid equipment.
When Mr Boscaro and Mr Erskine arrived they found police officer Sergeant Nick Park, who had dived in to help, and two other men in the water, one of whom was unconscious.
They collected the men and raced them back to where Mr Imrie and Mr Erskine were waiting.
The pool lifeguards brought down a defibrillator and as a team they gave the unconscious man CPR for about 45 minutes.
Sadly, despite their efforts the man could not be saved; one of his counterparts, who the rescue helicopter winched from the water, also lost his life.
The tragedy unfolded just three weeks after three other men died at the same spot, and just two days after Mr Boscaro had pulled another fisherman out of the water when he was swept off the rocks.
Lake Illawarra Police District commander Superintendent Craig Ireland said the men's efforts to rescue the fishermen in "treacherous surf conditions" were worthy of formal recognition by the region commander, Assistant Commissioner Peter Cotter.
"As District Commander, I truly appreciate the work all of our surf lifesavers do and the service they provide to our local community," Superintendent Ireland said.
Mr Boscaro said the Port Kembla Surf Life Saving Club appreciated the acknowledgement from police.
"We're happy to be of service to the community," Mr Boscaro said.
"Hopefully this will increase the visibility for every club, everywhere," Mr Imrie said.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.