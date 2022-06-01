First ever Shoalhaven Yoga Festival puts the spotlight on local instructors

Wellness warriors will descend on Ulladulla this weekend for the first ever Shoalhaven Yoga Festival.
In an idyllic seaside location, the festival is bringing together some of the region's top local instructors and special guests from interstate, along with sound healers and inspiring speakers.
At the top of the bill is Milton's Chaltal Pierce; the founder of local studio Om Sweet Om is set to bring her brand of community-minded, authentic and kind teaching to the festival.
She will be joined by Carla Verstiano, who teaches at both Vincentia and Callala Beach, and international guest Srimathumitha Mani - a Grammy-award winning Indian singer, composer and yogini.
Shoalhaven Yoga Festival caters for all, from absolute beginners to seasoned yogis. Over the weekend there will be forty different classes, ranging from challenging yoga flows to relaxing Yin Yoga.
Participants can build their own weekend festival itinerary and sample different styles of Yoga throughout the day.
Festival founder Rosie Richards said the biggest drawcard for the Shoalhaven is the immense variety of activities on offer.
"What sets the festival apart is the diversity of wellness offerings and having so many experienced yoga instructors all together in one place," she said.
Shoalhaven Yoga Festival aims to give people a chance to nourish themselves in body, mind and spirt. It is will also be a change for local yoga instructors and businesses to connect with visitors and the wider yogic community.
The festival will be held at the Ulladulla Civic Centre on June 4-5. For more, visit the Yoga Festival website.
