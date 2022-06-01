Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
What's on

First ever Shoalhaven Yoga Festival puts the spotlight on local instructors

Updated June 1 2022 - 5:03am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GO WITH THE FLOW: Srimathumitha Mani, Carla Verstiano and Chantal Pierce will feature at the inaugural Shoalhaven Yoga Festival. Pictures: supplied.

Wellness warriors will descend on Ulladulla this weekend for the first ever Shoalhaven Yoga Festival.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.