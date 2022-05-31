Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Tree falls on car causing heavy traffic on M1 Princes Motorway at Figtree

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated May 31 2022 - 10:50pm, first published 10:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tree falls on car causing heavy traffic on M1 Princes Motorway

Traffic is heavy on the M1 Princes Motorway in Figtree after a tree reportedly fell on a car on Wednesday morning.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.