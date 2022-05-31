Tree falls on car causing heavy traffic on M1 Princes Motorway

Traffic is heavy on the M1 Princes Motorway in Figtree after a tree reportedly fell on a car on Wednesday morning.
The incident occurred about 8.30am in the northbound lanes, north of the Figtree off-ramp.
It is understood the car is on the shoulder but traffic is heavy as far south as Dapto.
There were reports of one person having suffered minor injuries, but they do not require paramedics.
There is a severe weather warning in place for damaging winds in the Illawarra on Wednesday.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
