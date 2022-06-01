Resident dies in house fire

A body has been found following a house fire at Razorback this morning.
Emergency services were called to a property at the intersection of Menangle Road and Picton Road just before 4.30am on Wednesday, June 1, after receiving reports of a fire.
Fire and Rescue NSW crews and Camden Police Area Command officers attended the scene and found the home well alight.
Firies were able to extinguish the blaze, however the occupant was found deceased inside.
The resident has yet not been formally identified.
Police have established a crime scene which will be examined by forensic police.
The cause of the house fire is yet to be determined. Detectives have begun an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the blaze.
A report will be prepared for the Coroner.
