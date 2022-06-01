KICKOFF: Premiership path not paved with gold

It's never about money. Surely we've learned that by now right? We've certainly heard it enough.
I mean, money's a factor, but there are far more important things; a "new challenge" a "fresh start" a "new environment" and of course "winning a premiership."
One thinks the latter should be top of the list for any player, and by extension top priority in any contract they sign. Overwhelming evidence suggests it's simply not the case.
It's a reality of professional sport, and that's OK. Raiders coach Ricky Stuart put it bluntly in a Fox Sports doco on his career released in the preseason.
"If a businessman makes a million dollars, he's a smart businessman," Stuart said.
"If a footy player makes a million dollars, he's greedy. That pisses me off."
And fair enough. Stuart was referring the Super League War in which the game effectively lost its innocence, or any claim to it.
In the modern day, the overwhelming majority of fans are of the belief NRL players should earn as much money as they can out of the game.
By and large, no one begrudges them their coin, they just hold onto the seemingly old-fashioned belief that players should see out contracts they, of their own volition, signed.
In practice it's becoming very old-fashioned very quickly.
He's since back-tracked, but Payne Haas is the latest player to lob himself into a contract drama - right as the Broncos emerge from the doldrums.
We'll generously call the narrative around his request for an immediate release non-linear. It wasn't about money, it was about success.
His management reportedly wants get-out clauses allowing him to walk away if the club doesn't finish in the top eight or top four - the inherent suggestion being that it would be everyone's fault but his should it fail.
Then it was about what was best for his family. We hear that often, but it's fair to say the Prime Minister's kids don't go hungry on a wage less than half of what the game's top-paid players earn.
The Broncos are to be commended for standing their ground. Once a powerhouse, they're a club that's been tied up in knots paying huge overs for players and coaches in recent years.
The fact is, if a player's primary desire is to chase premierships as they all claim, money has to run second. They are objectives fundamentally at odds with each other.
Even if a club is fortunate enough to win a single premiership, players have to sacrifice earning potential to stay and chase more. That rarely occurs.
It's why there's only been one back-to-back premier in the NRL era. Sides are inevitably broken up as players, having climbed the mountain, now want that bag.
That can be fraught. You only need to look at Josh Addo-Carr's omission from the Blues side for State of Origin I to see how rapidly things can sour.
The fact is, if a player wants to truly maximise earning potential, he has to forgo immediate premiership aspirations. It's how a salary cap works.
It's why David Fifita is earning his huge money at the Titans who've made the finals just twice in 11 seasons. They were one of two suitors, the other being a Broncos at rock bottom.
It's why Kayln Ponga first went to Newcastle, and why he's staying. The Knights have finished seventh and gone out of the finals in straight sets the past two seasons. They won't even make the finals this year.
If he was truly 'worth' the money, why was the only other club in the bidding war for him a new Redcliffe franchise starting from scratch and equally desperate for a marquee player?
Manly have made the finals in three of seven seasons since Daly Cherry Evans signed his mega-deal after backflipping on the Titans. They haven't been genuinely close to a premiership, while they've also finished 15th, 13th (twice) and ninth.
His tireless personal efforts aside, the Dragons have reached the finals in just one of Ben Hunt's four seasons in Wollongong. They're among the roughies to get there this year.
It's not a knock on any of those players personally, it's simply illustrative of that fact that bending a salary cap out of shape to land one big fish doesn't bring you closer to premiership success.
At least in the aforementioned cases the players concerned were free agents. Haas is under contract. You can blame media or fans or whoever else, but that type of reputational damage is self-inflicted.
It's demonstrably the case that your chances of winning a premiership increase dramatically if you play for the Storm or the Roosters or the Panthers. It's equally the case that you'll earn bigger money elsewhere.
Is Api Koroisau going to the Tigers because he's a better chance at another premiership? Is that why Viliame Kikau and Reed Mahoney are headed to the Dogs?
If you want to know what chasing premierships and not money really looks like, look at Nathan Cleary. Cleary has the single highest earning potential in the game, but he's signed with Penrith for five years on a deal worth less per year than Fifita's.
At the other end, Brett and Josh Morris signed a series of cut-price one-year deals to chase success with the Roosters - the former grabbing his second premiership there in 2020.
The Storm have refused to pay overs on Cam Munster having signed Harry Grant and Jahrome Hughes to deals significantly less lucrative than they could have signed elsewhere.
It should be noted none of them will be left skint either.
It's what a player must weigh up when faced with these decisions. They'd also be wise to keep in mind player managers get paid seven and a half per cent of a contract, not seven and half per cent of a premiership.
In that mire, it's never about money, until it's about nothing else.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
