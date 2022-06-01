Traffic issues to be addressed at Corrimal coke works site: Transport for NSW

Proposed parking levels at the Corrimal Coke Works site would "exacerbate existing traffic concerns", according to Transport for NSW.
The government body was one of 559 submissions received by Wollongong City Council to its site-specific draft Development Control Plan (DCP).
"The purpose of the site-specific DCP Chapter is to guide future development and provide a tool for the assessment of future development applications," council papers stated.
The proposed housing development would include more than 500 residences.
Transport for NSW said the council's DCP "must focus on arrangements to minimise private vehicle trips, increase the attractiveness of public and active transport and improve the local road network to ensure a sustainable transport system in the medium to long term".
Council papers noted the DCP may be revised to take into account the proximity to Corrimal train station, bringing in timed parking with a view to limiting commuter parking in the development.
The Transport for NSW submission also noted the need for the development to provide an interface between the site, Corrimal station and Railway Street and include a pedestrian bridge over the railway line.
The documents also stated the developer would enter into a legally binding planning agreement with Transport for NSW that "will aim to reduce the number of vehicles generated from the new development as well as encourage existing residents to use active transport options".
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If he's not writing, he's reading.
