Three Illawarra Zone 16 representatives reached a State Championship final led by a brilliant double performance from Warilla's Lee Stinson, who played off for the Open Singles title and Pairs crown with clubmate Brendan Aquilina.
Stinson was dominant in his run to the Singles decider, but the first State Singles crown for Warilla would again prove elusive following an epic 31-26 defeat to North Sydney's Kenta Treacher.
Advertisement
The three-hour plus, 37-end Singles final was tight all the way, with the match locked 17-17, 19-19 and 23-23 before Treacher won four of the last six ends to seal the title with a three from 28-26. Earlier, Aquilina and Stinson (Open Pairs) and Figtree Sports' Alan Jones and Mark Kesby (Senior Pairs) went desperately close to claiming a state title.
Read more: NRL premiership path not paved with gold
Aquilina-Stinson were involved in one of the matches of the championship; a wild, rollercoaster final of highs and lows against Merrylands' Jack McShane and Shawn Thompson which the Magic won on an extra end 23-22.
Warilla gave up 12 shots on three ends, including a six to trail 17-7, but two ends later were down just a shot (17-16), after picking up a seven - just one short of a maximum - and a two. Merrylands led 20-16 but a combination of pinpoint lead play from Aquilina and nerveless skipping from Stinson had the Gorillas in front 22-21 with just one end to play.
Merrylands tied the match with some great bowls on the last end and won it with a single on the extra end.
The match was a record-setting classic: a combined 45 shots made it the second highest scoring Pairs final since the NSW State Championships began in 1980, while Warilla were the first team to lose a Open Pairs decider after scoring 20 points. Gifted Magic teenager Jack McShane also become the first bowler since 2013 to win a Junior and Open state title in the same season.
Meanwhile, the Falcons' Alan Jones and Mark Kesby fought to the last bowl in a 20-18 loss to Sporties Tuncurry's Anthony Gorrie and George McCartney in the Over-60s Pairs decider.
Figtree trailed 19-11 with five ends left but powered home for a shot of snatching the title on the last end.
Three other Illawarra representatives made the semi-finals. Paul Cable (Reserve Singles) and Warilla father and son Ken and Noel Stopher (Reserve Pairs) rallied from losing their opening game to win their section.
Warilla's Open Fours rink of Mick Thorne, Eric Haynes, Jamie Mitchell and Jeremy Henry also played well but were beaten in a semi by Kurri Kurri.
The 10-day rescheduled 2021 State Championships began with Triples and Zone 16's three teams missing the semi-finals.
Kiama's Reserve Triples combination of John Byrne, Cameron Baker and Peter Wallace were very competitive with one win and two losses, including going down by one shot.
Illawarra Zone 16 have two strong representatives in the State Champion of Club Champion Singles and Pairs commencing on Friday at South Tamworth BC.
Warilla's Irish international Gary Kelly has won the 2020 and 2021 Zone 16 Champion Singles and will be favourite to win the State Champion Singles which begin on Friday.
Figtree Sports duo Mark Kesby and Gordon Young have had a great year at club and Zone level and combined to hold off Thirroul's Shane Jones and 15-year-old Jacob Aitken to win the Zone 16 Champion Pairs in April.
Advertisement
Last week Kesby combined with Alan Jones to make the 2021 NSW Senior Pairs decider, while Mick White, Harry Johnston and Mark Sunderland played in the State Championship Senior Triples, and Tony Cheetham, Peter Crewdson, Peter Ellem and Peter Bennett competed in the Senior Fours State Championships.
Kesby and Young begin their bid for the State Champion Pairs title on Sunday against Mudgee's Steve Shannon and Jae Marskell in Section 3.
Gary Kelly is drawn in Section 3 of the State Champion Singles and faces a tough opening-round sectional game against Peter Taylor (Alstonville).
The Singles final is on Sunday with the Pairs final on Tuesday.
Advertisement
Russell Shephard and partners will look to continue their giant-killing run against Corey Thompson's rink in Saturday's Albion Park Fours final.
Albion Park bowls coordinator Jesse Godfrey reported that Sheppard and rinkmates Dennis Hollier, Keith Coombes, Rob Claypole had a stunning 23-18 semi-final win over Eagles legend Brett Duprez and partners John Sullivan, Dave Gentles and Chris McLay.
Sheppard's rink will meet Trent Thompson, Tony Murphy, Rod Raftery and Corey Thompson (skip) in Saturday's decider from 10am.
Albion Park BC also have spots available for one of their most important events of the year, the Diggers Day of Bowls on Sunday, June 12.
The holiday long weekend tournament will feature Open Fours with mufti dress code.
Advertisement
The club wants a capacity field of 28 teams, with all proceeds to support the Diggers Rest Home and Legacy.
For further details contact Jesse Godfrey, with the annual tournament now in its 52nd year.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.