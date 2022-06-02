Luke from Leisure Coast Bait & Tackle certainly agreed that winter arrived with a bang last Tuesday and Weatherzone posted a minus 4 degrees wind chill early on Wednesday morning.
OK, so it' chilly and windy but the fish don't seem to mind and those who got out as the weather closed in found inshore fishing bang on the money.
There were some excellent snapper caught last week and weekend, both from the shallows and out in the deep.
Reds to 80 centimetres were caught in the shallows on the afternoon bite, that 'magic' half hour before the sun sets behind the escarpment again the optimum window.
All fish in close were taken on baits, with fresh cuttlie or squid strips doing the damage as there are heaps of cuttlies moving into the shallows for their annual spawn.
As everyone knows, when they start moving in the big reds follow.
There were a few reports of the odd one starting to pop up but it is way too early at this stage, so keep your eyes peeled.
Out on deeper reefs there were some big fish caught, manly out over the 50-metres depth line where jigs and plastics did most of the damage by working them around the edges of bait schools.
There were plenty of good kings around the Port - a few to 10 kilograms - and bigger still about and undoubtedly down rigging is still the preferred capture method.
However, more than a few were taken on stick baits and other similar lures.
Live bait by all reports has been tricky to get of late but persistence getting them generally guarantees you success.
There were some really solid mulloway about with a couple of fish over the 15kg mark coming in but, as always, details are kept very close to the angler's chest.
Rocks have been producing some excellent drummer, blackfish and bream as the water cools with some big pigs being pulled from the stones up north.
Peeled prawns and cungie are definitely the go-to baits, accompanied by a steady bread burley trail to entice them in.
