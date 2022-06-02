Winter has arrived but the silver lining is that after these westerlies abate, there will be some good squid fishing.
The westerly wind pushes swell and suds away and, with the resulting crystal-clear water, squid move into the edges of the rocks and are suckers for well-worked squid jigs, so stock up on eggs and breadcrumbs.
Advertisement
*************
During August 2021, two DPI/Fisheries enforcement and compliance officers followed up a compliance matter at a commercial fisherman's local address.
Following their interview, one of the pro fishos made significant threats to one officer in particular, as the pair were returning to their vehicle.
The commercial fishermen were charged under Section 247 of the Fisheries Management Act for threatening a fisheries officer and the matter was heard this month at Local Court where the presiding magistrate confirmed the seriousness of the offence.
Fisheries officers work in remote locations, sometimes as single officers and this highlights they should not be subjected to threats while undertaking their duties. The commercial fishermen were found guilty and fined $3550.
This case highlights that obstructing, assaulting, abusing or threatening a fisheries officer is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. Offenders will be prosecuted and placed before the courts.
No one deserves to be threatened in their workplace and this applies to fisheries officers no matter the situation.
Anyone observing suspected illegal activity should call the DPI Fishers Watch on 1800 043 536 or report online at: https://fal.cn/3fMUz.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.