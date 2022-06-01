The Aboriginal flag is now a permanent fixture outside Wollongong police station as a symbol of the efforts to repair and build relationships between Aboriginal people and the police.
A new artwork by Yuin artist Richard Campbell, Muru Njingadhu ('where the mountains meet the sea') also adorns the foyer, while the station's newly refurbished conference room bears the name Yulunga Ngurang ('meeting place') with a plaque on the door designed by Yuin elder and artist Aunty Lindy Lawler.
Authorities - including police - removed Aunty Lindy and her twin sister from their family at just six months old and she did not reunite with them until she was 18.
But despite the injustices she has faced, she is working towards building bridges, saying she is "here to make it better".
Now her own son Peter Lawler is a senior constable, working in the Lake Illawarra police district.
"If you want this to be better... the only way to do this is to reconcile, and [police] need to work with us," Aunty Lindy said.
For Mr Campbell, the police station bearing the flag and his artwork prominently shows that police are working with the Aboriginal community and have respect for them.
He said he was proud to have his work showcased in such a way.
Acting Commissioner Peter Cotter said displaying the Aboriginal flag was long overdue, but a vital step towards reconciliation between First Nations people and the police.
"It's crucially important to the relationship, and respect that we as a collective must show each other," Mr Cotter said.
Wollongong MP Paul Scully said flying the Aboriginal flag was a symbol of inclusion and respect.
"It's not the end of the journey, but it's an important step along the way," Mr Scully said.
It comes as Australia marks National Reconciliation Week, with this year's theme - 'Be Brave. Make Change - a call to action to address the unfinished business of reconciliation.
NSW Police has set a target to fly the Aboriginal flag in all regional police districts.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
