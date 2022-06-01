Illawarra Mercury
Aboriginal flag outside Wollongong police station a symbol of reconciliation

Natalie Croxon
Natalie Croxon
Updated June 1 2022 - 6:50am, first published 4:00am
Yuin artist Richard Campbell with his artwork Muru Njingadhu, which is on display in the Wollongong police station foyer. Picture: Adam McLean

The Aboriginal flag is now a permanent fixture outside Wollongong police station as a symbol of the efforts to repair and build relationships between Aboriginal people and the police.

