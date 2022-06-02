Stunning weather before this latest change, saw plenty of people out and about wetting a line and fisheries officers were pleased to see most were compliant with NSW's fishing rules and regulations.
The use of Variable Message Boards (VMS) at popular fishing spots also helped promote the message to fish responsibly.
Unfortunately, not everyone heeded this message as four anglers were spotted by fisheries officers late one Sunday night, fishing next to a working VMS signage.
Two people were found in possession of two cast nets and a bucket containing 120 fish including tarwhine, yellowfin bream, dusky flathead, sand whiting, luderick and flounder. Five fish were also of prohibited size.
The cast nets were seized as were the 120 fish, with compliance actions to follow.
All fishers are reminded to familiarise themselves with NSW's fishing rules and downloading the NSW FishSmart app is a quick and easy way of accessing everything you need to fish responsibly.
