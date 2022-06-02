Illawarra Mercury
Cast nets seized by fisheries officers after night-time surveillance

June 2 2022 - 12:30pm
Young Lawson Brunyee is elated with his golden perch capture.

Stunning weather before this latest change, saw plenty of people out and about wetting a line and fisheries officers were pleased to see most were compliant with NSW's fishing rules and regulations.

