Community members young and old gathered at the University of Wollongong on Wednesday to celebrate the vibrant Indigenous cultures alive on the Dharawal Country, and to call for healing and change.
Aunty May Button used the Reconciliation Week event to address the need for national recognition, in the wake of the new government's pledge to honour the Uluru Statement from the Heart,
"The only way we can truly go forward as one nation together is treaty," Aunty May said.
Wodi Wodi elder Aunty Joyce Donovan echoed the need for meaningful reconciliation that continues far beyond one week in the national calendar.
Following National Sorry Day last week, the women spoke of the trauma still carried in the hearts and bodies of Indigenous people, and the healing work that still needs to be done.
"It's very important that all of our people are healed," Aunty Joyce said.
"It's not just meeting once a year."
Students from Edmund Rice took the chance to dance beside Indigenous educator Layne Brown and help him to breathe life into a fire at the centre of the UniBar.
Mr Brown, who uses the name Kugang or 'little brother' when he dances, emphasised the importance of sharing dance as a cultural practice.
"Some people have lost touch with dance - it's a part of our culture, it's not a performance," Mr Brown said.
UOW Vice-Chancellor Professor Patricia Davidson said the University was proud to recognise National Reconciliation Week and to come together to focus on the healing needed in the reconciliation journey.
"UOW is committed to walking together with our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander colleagues, students and community to tackle the unfinished business of reconciliation," Prof Davidson said.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
