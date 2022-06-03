Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Beedie determined to stop Port Kembla leaking goals in Illawarra Premier League

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated June 3 2022 - 7:39am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MOVING FORWARD: Port Kembla's Oli Carrasco leads the race to the ball recently against Tarrawanna. Pictures: Anna Warr and Adam McLean

Port Kembla coach Stuart Beedie believes his side needs to tighten their defence as they prepare to tackle South Coast United on Saturday afternoon.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.