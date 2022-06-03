Port Kembla coach Stuart Beedie believes his side needs to tighten their defence as they prepare to tackle South Coast United on Saturday afternoon.
The Zebras will enter the Premier League game as favourites at Wetherall Park, with Beedie's men sitting mid-table during this stop-start season.
Advertisement
SCU are near the bottom of the ladder - despite playing several extra games than most teams.
However, Port Kembla have conceded 12 goals during their five games in 2022, despite having experienced campaigners at the back such as goalkeeper Bryce Daenell.
They leaked 23 goals in 14 games last season before play was cut short due to COVID, so it remains an area of concern for Beedie and his coaching staff.
"I've been pretty pleased with the amount of goals we've scored [11] and a little disappointed with the amount of goals we've conceded, so I'm looking for a better defensive effort," Beedie said.
"Obviously conceding three against Tarrawanna [a fortnight ago] wasn't acceptable, because you've then got to score four to win. And that happens possibly twice a season if you're lucky. So we need an impressive performance from the defensive unit and hopefully we can get the spoils."
That 3-1 loss to the Blueys was the last time the Zebras took to the field, as they struggle to find on-field consistency due to the rain.
Conversely, SCU picked up a point with their 2-2 draw with Woonona last Saturday.
However, Port would have gained confidence from their 4-3 victory when the two sides met in March.
"It's going to be a tough game,'' Beedie said.
''South Coast United obviously got a point against Woonona, so I think any team with a little bit of continuity - if you've played a couple of weeks on the trot - you'll have an advantage.
"We never underestimate anyone. South Coast United are looked upon as a team in the second half of the division, but they've played more games than possibly anyone else.
''It's a very important game and we'll certainly be up for it. If we can get the three points, it will give us a little push towards the top."
Weather pending, four out of six Premier League games will get the green light this weekend. Tarrawanna hope to extend their lead at the top of the table when they tackle Coniston at JJ Kelly Park in Saturday's other game while, on Sunday, Olympic will tackle White Eagles at Terry Reserve and the Lions host Bulli at Crehan Park.
Wollongong United versus Bellambi clash, and Corrimal versus Woonona game were both postponed on Friday.
Advertisement
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.