Major upgrades to Wollongong's Continental Pool will require the saltwater swimming spot to be temporarily closed.
Wollongong City Council is working to replace the iconic pool's intake pipes and will close the pool until Friday, June 3.
The pool has been closed since Tuesday, May 31.
Both the 50m and 45m pools in the complex will reopen on Saturday, June 4.
While a new intake line is constructed, a temporary line will be in place.
Works will continue throughout the winter months.
The timing of the upgrade has been designed to minimise impacts on pool users over the next three months.
Walkers and cyclists along the Blue Mile may notice directions and safety signage while works are underway. Wollongong City Council asks users to follow directions from staff and be aware that there may be some distruption from time to time as construction vehicles are guided in and out of the work area.
Once complete, the new intake pipes will support improved water supply to the saltwater pools.
The upgrade of the intake pipes is part of the $2,770,000 that council has allocated to spend on the renewal of pool faciltiies in the 2021-22 financial year.
The next scheduled major works on the Continental Pool are in 2024-25 when council plans to replace the pool's concourse.
