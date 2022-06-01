Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Wollongong's Continental Pool closed until Saturday June 4

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated June 1 2022 - 4:22am, first published 1:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Intake pipes: Work is underway to replace the aging intake pipes which supply salt water to Wollongong's Continental Pool. Picture: Supplied

Major upgrades to Wollongong's Continental Pool will require the saltwater swimming spot to be temporarily closed.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.