Oak Flats man Pete Ryan was brought to tears when he received a phone call that would bring his battle with homelessness to an end.
"I've come a long way in the past 18 months," he said.
Pete was evicted from his rental and turned to St Vincent de Paul's Coniston Hub for assistance. He was referred to Link2Home but struggled with the conditions at a guest house.
"There were a lot of drugs there ... it was a horrible experience," Pete said.
Worried about the risk of relapsing into an addiction he struggled with in the past, Pete turned to his case manager who said it was his "lucky day", as a unit at Vinnies had become available.
Pete was assisted by case managers with completing drug recovery programs and finding alternative housing. He spent his time volunteering at Vinnies, and attributes the help he received from the charity as the key to saving his life.
"I honestly wouldn't be here without them," he said.
Pete said he cried when he received the call informing him he had been successful in securing housing.
Keiraville man Andrew Warren was also unexpectedly left homeless after he was hospitalised for around four months with deep vein thrombosis. He became unable to access parts of his home.
"Being in a wheelchair, it wasn't possible to get anywhere," he said.
"I spent months in hotels and in the back of my car for three to four months."
Andrew was also connected with a case manager at Vinnies and lived at a unit there while he recovered from ongoing medical procedures. He was able to be put on a priority waitlist for accessible housing.
Like Pete, Andrew said he wouldn't be here to share his story without the assistance he received.
With rental prices and the cost of living skyrocketing, many across the Illawarra have turned to sleeping in tents while they struggle to find secure housing.
Southern Vinnies regional director Emily Gray said priority housing waitlists in the Illawarra are blowing out, and that the charity has seen an influx in the number of people coming forward for assistance.
"In the Illawarra alone, we've got 3500 on the waitlist for social housing," Ms Gray said.
"And that means 3500 households, not just individuals."
The charity's biggest fundraiser Vinnies CEO Sleepout will take place at the Innovation Campus, Wollongong on Thursday, June 23 to raise funds and awareness to support the 116,000 people experiencing homelessness in Australia.
Ms Gray said funds raised will go directly to services like the Coniston Hub and John Purcell House in Nowra so they can continue to provide relief to the growing number forced into homelessness.
This year's sleepout will focus on the importance of early intervention in order to break the cycle of disadvantage and homelessness, such as rapid rehousing, assistance with emergency responses, ongoing support for women and children escaping domestic violence, and specialised support for children and young people.
Grace is a reporter for the South Coast Register.
