Liberal dead end: all roads lead to Morrison. Letters, June 3, 2022

The Liberal Party should also pay close attention to the comments about his leadership by members of own party and international leaders. His own party described him as a bully whilst some international leaders clearly had no respect for him. His attack on the WA Premier cost the party the "wipeout" in WA. Morrison was viewed by much of the electorate in the manner so described by Senator Fierravanti-Wells. At the elections former Liberal supporters registered a protest vote, not going to the Labor Party but to the alternatives - the Greens and independents. It is likely they will return to the Liberal Party at the next election - if the party can show they are there for the people.