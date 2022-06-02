Liberal dead end: all roads lead to Morrison. Letters, June 3, 2022

The Liberal Party keeps trying to justify why they lost the election. Morrison lost the election on the day he stated politicians were not going to be subject to the integrity commission - putting them "above the law". He lost a lot of woman voters over his handling of the Higgins affair and then lost the support of professional women, which gave rise to the Teal groups, when he "sacked" Christine Holgate.
The Liberal Party should also pay close attention to the comments about his leadership by members of own party and international leaders. His own party described him as a bully whilst some international leaders clearly had no respect for him. His attack on the WA Premier cost the party the "wipeout" in WA. Morrison was viewed by much of the electorate in the manner so described by Senator Fierravanti-Wells. At the elections former Liberal supporters registered a protest vote, not going to the Labor Party but to the alternatives - the Greens and independents. It is likely they will return to the Liberal Party at the next election - if the party can show they are there for the people.
Similar protest treatment was given from all sides of politics, to "fly-ins" such as Keneally.
Ian Young, Towradgi
I so hope our country can move forward now. The biggest win I thought was the failure of Murdoch and News Corp trying their hardest to engineer the outcome they so desperately wanted. Their influence is waning.
Matty Ryan, Fairy Meadow
John Martin and I have been around many of the same years and the same political times, yet our attitudes and beliefs are polarised. Maybe it's because of our different work life environments. John's sequestered world of teaching has clearly endeared him greatly towards the Left, where mine has caused me to shun both the Left and its out-of-control trade unions.
I am the son of a strong unionist and Labor man and left school at the age of fourteen. After pedalling a bike around the Sydney and Pyrmont waterfronts for a year delivering telegrams, I gained an engineering apprenticeship at Eveleigh Loco Workshops, where one of the first things I did was join the Amalgamated Engineering Union.
However, during fifty plus years working across many areas of manufacturing, learning and lecturing, replacing imports of business inputs with Australian made, generating employment, and helping develop industry I saw the destruction trade unions caused. And the failed Whitlam experiment showed me how dangerous Socialism was.
John might be relishing this new Labor government but forgets we've seen this movie before.
Richard Burnett, Wollongong
