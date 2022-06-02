Liberal dead end: all roads lead to Morrison. Letters, June 3, 2022

Illawarra Mercury
Liberal dead end: all roads lead to Morrison. Letters to the Editor, June 3, 2022

June 2 2022 - 6:30pm
The Liberal Party keeps trying to justify why they lost the election. Morrison lost the election on the day he stated politicians were not going to be subject to the integrity commission - putting them "above the law". He lost a lot of woman voters over his handling of the Higgins affair and then lost the support of professional women, which gave rise to the Teal groups, when he "sacked" Christine Holgate.

