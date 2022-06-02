Illawarra Mercury
Cyber security training fast tracked in UOW-industry partnership

By Ben Langford
Updated June 2 2022 - 5:44am, first published 5:43am
Professor Theo Farrell of UOW.

A new industry-linked Cyber Academy will see the University of Wollongong join the effort to train the more than 17,000 professionals estimated to be needed by 2026.

