Cyber security training fast tracked in UOW-industry partnership

A new industry-linked Cyber Academy will see the University of Wollongong join the effort to train the more than 17,000 professionals estimated to be needed by 2026.
UOW will join professional services company Deloitte, TAFE NSW and Swinburne University in delivering "fast-tracked" qualifications for 1200 cyber security workers.
The university said UOW would maintain all authority over academic content.
This program, with seed funding provided by the NSW Government, will see trainees employed by Deloitte, a NSW Government department or an as-yet-unnamed "industry partner" while undertaking online and face to face training for three years.
They will will emerge with a Diploma of Information Technology (Cyber Security) from TAFE NSW and a Bachelor of Computer Science (Cyber Security) from UOW.
UOW deputy vice-chancellor (academic and student life) Professor Theo Farrell said the academy would pave the way for a new generation of cyber security professionals.
"We're proud to partner with Deloitte and TAFE NSW to roll out this program that will help address this critical cyber skills shortage and contribute to this vital area of Australian resilience and security," Professor Farrell said.
The university spokesman said entry would be via the standard channels (UOW and UAC) with UOW retaining complete authority over entry.
"Deloitte will lead the industry placement and employment activities that are an important component of the program and UOW will work closely with Deloitte to ensure placement opportunities are provided to applicants who have been deemed eligible for the UOW degree," he said.
"Cyber Academy students will enrol into the UOW Bachelor of Computer Science (Cyber Security). The program will be delivered according to the standard UOW accountabilities and academic rules and will be taught by UOW academics.
"UOW maintains all authority over academic content. UOW will engage with industry partners to ensure content maintains currency with industry practice, and this will feed in to standard UOW operational activities around course review, course and subject approval. Academic content will be subject to the standard, rigorous UOW policy and scrutiny around course quality assurance."
Deloitte Australia managing partner Steve Jansz said the first-of-its-kind program would combine nationally recognised qualifications with on-the-job training.
"The risks of more complex and sophisticated cyberattacks are clear and we need the best and the brightest working in cyber to help protect Australians and Australian businesses," Mr Jansz said.
NSW Minister for Skills and Training Alister Henskens said the new academy would fast track 1,200 careers in the rapidly growing cyber security sector.
