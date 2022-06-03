Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Midfield showdown crucial to Kangaroos, Bulldogs clash in AFL South Coast

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated June 3 2022 - 7:10am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WORKING HARD: Figtree's Matthew Stark attempts to break away from his Bulldogs opponent when the sides did battle last year. Picture: Adam McLean

It's tipped to be a mouth-watering blockbuster, and Kangaroos coach Michael Coleman believes the key to victory will come in the middle when his side tackles fellow AFL South Coast powerhouse the Bulldogs on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.