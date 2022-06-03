It's tipped to be a mouth-watering blockbuster, and Kangaroos coach Michael Coleman believes the key to victory will come in the middle when his side tackles fellow AFL South Coast powerhouse the Bulldogs on Saturday.
The two top-of-the-table teams, who faced off in the last grand final in 2020, have again been the benchmark this season and will finally go head to head at Figtree Oval.
Advertisement
The Roos and Dogs were set to battle in late April, but the clash was called off due to rain. Six weeks later, Coleman hopes that history doesn't repeat.
"We always expect a tough challenge from them but we're looking forward to it," Coleman said.
"I think with both teams, it will come down to the midfield in the end. We've both got pretty good midfields this year, so I think whoever wins that contest will go a long way to winning the game."
Figtree and Wollongong both boast unbeaten records heading into the game, with the Roos having played one extra game. While the weather has halted momentum at times, Coleman said he was happy with how his Roos were travelling.
"Considering the inconsistency of the season so far, I'm happy with how the boys are going," he said. "They're putting in the effort outside of games and they turn up on Saturday and do what they're told, so I can't ask for much more as a coach."
Elsewhere, the Power will look to build on last week's first win of their campaign when they take on the Lions at North Dalton Park. Northern Districts will host the Suns at Hollymount Park.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.