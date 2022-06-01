Aspiring engineer spared jail time after boozy run-in with cops outside Illawarra pub

An aspiring engineer who was busted drink driving just months after he had a run-in with police outside a popular Illawarra pub has narrowly avoided jail time.
Karl Andrew Sattlecker faced Wollongong Local Court via video link on Tuesday where he was handed a 12-month intensive correction order, which will see him serve his sentence in the community.
Court documents reveal police were patrolling near Beaches Hotel at Thirroul on January 22 when they saw a highly intoxicated Sattlecker standing on the roadway, looking at them.
As they drove past, he yelled out: "I f--king hate you, c--ts".
He continued to yell, prompting police to stop and speak with him.
"You are a c--t, f--k off," Sattlecker said to one officer.
When warned about his language, Sattlecker turned away and attempted to re-enter the hotel.
The officers took hold of him, at which time Sattlecker launched into another verbal attack.
He was put in the back of the police paddy wagon and taken home, however refused to get into his house quietly, eventually punching the window of the police car.
Officers arrested him and took him to Wollongong Police Station where he was charged with offensive behaviour, offensive language, and resisting arrest.
Sattlecker was released on bail at the time on the condition he not be drunk in public and not enter any licensed premises.
However, Sattlecker had another run-in with police in April after he exited the carpark of the Corrimal Hotel and drove on the wrong side of the road without his headlights on.
When pulled over, Sattlecker struggled to speak and was slow to answer questions from police.
He was taken to Wollongong Police Station where he returned an alcohol breath test reading of 0.275 - almost six times the legal limit.
On Tuesday, Magistrate Gabrielle Fleming criticised Sattlecker for driving on the wrong side of the road, and said his criminal history did him no favours in sentencing.
"You were so intoxicated you could barely speak," she said.
"Its absolutely shocking ... if you ran into someone and killed them, you wouldn't even think about me letting you out today."
As part of his sentence, Sattlecker was banned from driving for eight months.
Grace is a reporter for the South Coast Register.
