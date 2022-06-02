Wollongong's Rockafella is back on stage after two decades away

For a while there, it looked like Wollongong's Rockafella was going to make it big.
Around in the early 2000s, the '60s rock-inspired band was garnering a bit of attention thanks to the rock revival at the time that spawned the likes of Jet.
There was also talk that the band might record for Alberts with the legendary Harry Vanda behind the desk.
There was lot of industry "hype and excitement" swirling around the band, remembered bassplayer Andy Simpson
"Labels and stuff for looking for the next Jet - who's the next Australian rock and roll band," Simpson said.
"We were positioned right there - young dudes ready to take over the world, basically is what we thought was going to happen.
"We had people pissing in our pockets and telling us it was going to happen - and then it didn't happen.
"I think from there we got quite disillusioned."
So they broke up in around 2005, though not before teaming up with Radio Birdman's Rob Younger (instead of Vanda) to record their debut longplayer Sinner.
Despite some tension within the band around that time, the five members always managed to stay friends.
Somewhere over the years, the idea of a reunion was floated but with members overseas nothing came of it until everyone was back home.
The reunited band's first rehearsal was 18 months ago - it's taken this long to get to playing a few shows because members live in different cities, so meeting up for a regular Wednesday rehearsal isn't really an option.
And there was that whole COVID thing that shut down rehearsal rooms.
"When we got back in the room with the full band, it was really likes stepping back in time," Simpson said.
"There was a certain energy in that band and we sort of acknowledged that it's an energy we've never experienced in any other band since.
"And when we get back in the room even now the energy is there - so it's just good times."
The only stumbling block has been remembering the songs they haven't played in almost two decades, which has required going back to listen to the old CDs.
"If it was a something that I wrote I'll remember that, because it's more imprinted in your brain," Simpson said.
"Sometimes you think 'I remember that' and then you sit down and you're just drawing blanks until you hear the first riff of the song.
"Even in rehearsals now, there are still parts where everyone looks at each other and you can tell someone's going 'actually how does this part go again?'."
Rockafella perform at La La La's on Friday night with Grindhouse, The Leftards and Deep Creek.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If he's not writing, he's reading.
