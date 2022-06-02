Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Plastic bag ban no biggie, says Thirroul Thai favourite

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
June 2 2022 - 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NO WORRIES: Sasiwimon Kaewthong manages the Old Siam restaurant in Thirroul. Picture: BEN LANGFORD.

New South Wales' latest plastic bag ban won't be a big deal for takeaway service at Thirroul Thai favourite Old Siam, its manager said the day the new rules came in.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Langford

Ben Langford

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. My hero: the child who said the emperor 'isn't wearing anything at all'. We rely on you for news tips - so please, don't be shy.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.