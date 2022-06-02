Plastic bag ban no biggie, says Thirroul Thai favourite

New South Wales' latest plastic bag ban won't be a big deal for takeaway service at Thirroul Thai favourite Old Siam, its manager said the day the new rules came in.
Tuesday saw the start of the latest crackdown on the disposable plastics which the NSW government says makes up 60 per cent of all litter in the state.
Lightweight plastic bags (35 microns or less in thickness) can not be dispensed, or kept in stock - and this includes compostable bags, which the NSW Environment Protection Authority says are just as bad because they need a specialist facility to properly compost them.
Like many businesses, Old Siam is moving from the lightweight bags to a heavier model for takeaway orders. The heavier bags are allowed because they are stronger and designed for re-use.
While there would be added expense from the transition, Old Siam's Sasiwimon Kaewthong said it was a good move for the environment.
"I spoke to the boss this morning about making sure all the plastic was gone because this new policy has just come up," she said.
"But unfortunately because of the deal with our supplier, we have to wait until next Friday for what we have ordered.
"It's OK. I think it's good for the environment."
Ms Kaewthong said with an additional ban on plastic cutlery coming in November, the restaurant would move to using wooden forks, along with bamboo chopsticks, and had started trying eco-friendly bio-packs.
But she said businesses would benefit from government support for the extra costs they are expected to swallow.
"If you want to support all the businesses to help the environment, I think the costs are quite high," she said.
"We're willing to do it anyway."
Fines of between $11,000 and $275,000 will be available for those who distribute the now-prohibited bags. But retailers who have not got themselves ready yet need not be too concerned - the NSW EPA says it is pursuing an "education" strategy with the ban, rather than looking to fine people.
While these fines were described in earlier NSW government fact sheets, there is no longer any mention of any fines in the EPA's information pages about the ban.
"The EPA has heard that some retailers may still hold stock of lightweight plastic bags and are seeking advice on how to comply with the law and what to do about them," the EPA says on its website.
"We will look at whether a retailer has taken steps to prepare for the new requirements and made a genuine effort to comply.
"We will consider all circumstances when deciding on the most appropriate regulatory action."
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. My hero: the child who said the emperor 'isn't wearing anything at all'. We rely on you for news tips - so please, don't be shy.
