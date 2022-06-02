Hot Property Illawarra: Humble Kiama three-bedder sells for record $8 million

Welcome to the latest edition of Australian Community Media's free weekly real estate newsletter, Hot Property Illawarra.
It's the town that many tourists wish they could live in, and making headlines this week was an eye-watering sale at Kiama.
The property at 21 Bourrool Street sold for $8 million last week. The result has smashed the residential price record for the seaside town by more than $1.6 million.
Find out about the buyer's plans for the property here.
Patience has paid off for the owner of a unique multi-million dollar property.
A potato farm on the ridge of Jamberoo Mountain has sold after more than two years on the market.
The property, 'Temenos' is located at Knights Hill. Industry sources have told the Mercury the sale price was in the vicinity of $7 million.
Further south, former Silos Estate owners and current Slow Food movement advocates Gaynor Sims and Kate Khoury have listed their Berry entertainer with a guide of $3.4 million to $3.6 million.
The three-bedroom property sits on about an acre and features an oversized front porch and open plan living and dining.
Take a tour of this impressive home here.
Meanwhile, the Illawarra's auction clearance rate dipped below 60 per cent during the past week, including a historic property being passed in.
However, some impressive results were also achieved under the hammer throughout the region, such as a $4.8 million sale, as well as another home which was secured with a final bidding increment of $1000.
Check out our Illawarra auction wrap-up here.
Finally, property prices in the Illawarra have fallen for the first time since 2019, with any interest rate hikes in the months ahead likely to accelerate the downward trend, according to a new report.
The region's dwelling values fell by -0.8 per cent over the month of May, with median dwelling values falling by approximately $7,500 to $975,995.
We take a closer look at the figures and what they may mean for the region's market.
Do you have an interesting property story? Let us know at brendan.crabb@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
-Brendan Crabb, Illawarra and South Coast property reporter
