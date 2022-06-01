Mbye the ace up Griffin's sleeve as Origin grind looms

If you'd told Moses Mbye in March that he'd have played every position in the spine by June, he'd have believed you. It is, after all, what he was brought to Wollongong to do.
Having trialled in the halves through the preseason, Mbye started the year as a bench utility before emerging as a starting option at hooker and then fullback, his stint in the latter spot stretching to six games.
Advertisement
He's spent the last three games back at dummy-half and shapes as an ace up coach Anthony Griffin's sleeve through an Origin period that will leave the Dragons without skipper Ben Hunt at various stages over the next six weeks.
"That's pretty much what I'm here to do," Mbye said.
"It's just a reality that, at some point, you're going to be without your best players because your best players play State of Origin. We're going to lose Benny Hunt to Origin and we've got to fill that role somewhere.
"That's what I'm here for. I came to the club expecting to play 14, but I've ended up starting more than I thought I would at this point and it's been really refreshing for me.
"I wasn't enjoying it the last couple of years, not performing well as an individual and not getting results as a club. I came here and I guess you could call it a lifeline.
"It's sparked a bit of motivation in myself. I'm just enjoying my footy, enjoying the group, and it makes it a bit sweeter when you're getting a few wins."
While the Dragons have a bye this weekend, Hunt will be asked to back up against the Cowboys 48 hours after Origin I next Wednesday.
Game two will take place on a standalone weekend while Hunt will likely be in camp ahead of game three when the Dragons face Brisbane in round 17.
The Dragons won just two games without Hunt last season, with leg and arm fractures keeping him to just 15 games and ending his season early.
With the Dragons 6-6 on the season, the 32-year-old sat atop the Dally M Medal leaderboard when voting went behind closed doors last week, underlining his importance to his side's fortunes.
Still just 20, Talatau Amone has gradually made the No. 6 jumper his own this season, while there'll inevitably be calls for Jayden Sullivan to be pitched into his preferred No. 7 jumper should Hunt miss any footy.
Mbye shapes as a more experienced head, but says his side is flush with options whichever way Griffin opts to go.
"I think we're in a pretty good position in terms of the players we're going to be able to field," Mbye said.
"We've got a guy like Junior Amone who's been in and out of [starting] first grade this year and I think that's been a good experience for him.
"It's a really good learning curve and I think his footy's improved. We've also got guys like Tyrell Sloan who can jump straight back into the system as well.
Advertisement
"Those guys have got a taste of first grade and been through a little bit of adversity as well and that's where you learn all your lessons. That's going to be important for us and we've got to take advantage of that.
"We're not the only team that's going to go through it, all teams will be without their key players at some point and the teams that handle that best will get the two points through that period."
Download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for breaking news emails below ...
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.