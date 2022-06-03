Tech Waratahs meet Shoalhaven in Illawarra Rugby blockbuster

''New teams, new structure and new systems, and we're waiting for it to click - we haven't quite got together yet. Hopefully it comes up this weekend. We have some really good players and a lot of it [success] has been players, not the plan. That might see us right for the first couple of rounds, but as sides get fitter and increase their fluency, structure and shape, it has to be more about not just the players but the players within the system and plan.