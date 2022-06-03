Tech Waratahs meet Shoalhaven in Illawarra Rugby blockbuster

They've passed most challenges with flying colours so far in 2022, but Tech Tahs are preparing to tackle their hardest task yet on Saturday.
The Tahs will take on Shoalhaven in a top-of-the-table first grade clash at Saunders Oval. Both sides remain undefeated this season and it's set to be a treat for Illawarra Rugby fans.
The Tahs head into the game on the back of a 29-0 mauling of Camden, but head coach Matt Evans knows this weekend will be their ultimate test.
"We're expecting them to be structured, we're expecting them to be smart and we're expecting them to be tough," he said.
"I think we need to disrupt their fluency. They're going to have aggressive poachers on the ball in the Miller (Will and George) brothers who are super classy, so for us it's to going to be about tightening up our game plan.
''We'll also need to firstly get some ball protection, but also string together some phases and be patient.
"We're typically an impatient side, we try to score a lot and score quickly. So I think Saturday is going to be about neutralising their threats.
''They're a side that plays really tight, they're knitted together, and we will try to play our game together whilst retaining the ball."
This year marks Evans' first campaign as a head coach, having previously been involved with Sydney club Gordon. He is supported by Sene Auelua, who joined Tahs from Campbelltown during the off-season.
The team have thrived in their inaugural season under Evans, which was highlighted this week by 11 Tech Tahs being named in the Illawarriors squad for the Caldwell Cup over the June long weekend.
However, while happy with the Tahs' start to the season, Evans says there's room for improvement.
"Shoalhaven are fluent in terms of how they play and they've played together for a while, [whereas] we've got a new team and a new set of coaches," he said.
"It's about trying to get our players to be fluent in terms of the rugby language that we're trying to get, that's what's most important.
''New teams, new structure and new systems, and we're waiting for it to click - we haven't quite got together yet. Hopefully it comes up this weekend. We have some really good players and a lot of it [success] has been players, not the plan. That might see us right for the first couple of rounds, but as sides get fitter and increase their fluency, structure and shape, it has to be more about not just the players but the players within the system and plan.
"We've had a big couple of weeks and we've done pretty well, but we haven't put together an 80-minute, let alone a 60-minute performance. So that's going to be our goal this weekend.
''We also have 11 players who have been selected for the Illawarriors, so our other goal is to get them in and out safely, while still getting a result so they can play next weekend."
In Saturday's other Illawarra Rugby games, Wombats host Campbelltown; Kiama take on Shamrocks; Bowral meet Camden and Vikings tackle University.
The Illawarriors face a daunting task at next week's Caldwell Cup NSW Country Championsihps, after drawing reigning champions Central West and Newcastle in their pool, under the new format.
"It's a tough ask with 3 of the strongest zones in the one pool but if we play to our potential we can do well," Illawarra rugby boss John Masters said.
Illawarra: Aisake Tuevu (Tech-Waratahs), Andrew Fiagatusa (Tahs), Angus Hodgson (Kiama), Atelemo Katoa (Tahs), Clancy Donnan (Bowral), Dane Nethery (Vikings), Grant Iles (Camden), Hector Tapueluelu (Tahs), Ian Leota (Tahs), Ione Ionesesio (Tahs), Jack Hobbs (Vikings), Jake Kamire (Avondale), John Leota (Campbelltown), Keiran McCourt (Camden), Leighton Cowley (Kiama), Matori Atunaisa (Kiama), Mawutu Akaruru (Tahs), Miieli Sinoti (Tahs), Paul Tuala (Uni), Sam Hackett (Uni), Shane Meni (Campbelltown), Stephen Schwenke (Tahs), Taniela Tuipolotu (Tahs), Terry Fanolua (Tahs), Tom Baker (Uni), Wayne Ngati (Uni).
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
