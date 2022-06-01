Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

Deng Deng to return to Illawarra Hawks for next NBL season

Tim Barrow
By Tim Barrow
Updated June 1 2022 - 8:18am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aiming up: Deng Deng will return for the Hawks next season. Picture: Anna Warr

Experienced forward Deng Deng will return to the Illawarra Hawks after a season with the Brisbane Bullets.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Barrow

Tim Barrow

Illawarra Mercury sports editor

When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.