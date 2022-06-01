Experienced forward Deng Deng will return to the Illawarra Hawks after a season with the Brisbane Bullets.
The 30-year-old is effectively a player swap with Harry Froling, who last week signed with the Bullets.
Froling averaged 4.4ppg and 2.4rpg for the Hawks, including a 27 point haul against the Adelaide 36ers in January.
Deng, who played with the Hawks in 2020-21, played an average 18 minutes last season for the Bullets, for 6.82 points per game and 4.46 rebounds per game.
"In our eyes, Deng Deng was one of our main targets for the off-season, as we viewed him as the best versatile power forward available - so we're stoked to get the deal done," new coach Jacob Jackomas, who replaced Brian Goorjian, said in a statement.
"Two of the main reasons we wanted him were his recent improvement as a player, especially as a shooter, and defensive character.
"Deng made huge strides as a player during his previous stint here, which he continued up in Brisbane and we're confident in a bigger role with us, he can help us win games and a championship.
"Then on defence, he already knows our system and plays hard on that end of the floor, just like everyone else on our squad - not to mention he's a great teammate and willing to do whatever it takes to win."
Before he returns to Wollongong in August for pre-season, Deng will play for the Kilsyth Cobras in the NBL1 South competition.
