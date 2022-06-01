Illawarra Mercury
Bianca James has prison sentence overturned for stealing car from Warilla service station

Shannon Tonkin
By Shannon Tonkin
Updated June 1 2022 - 11:07am, first published 7:48am
At liberty: Bianca James will be released from custody after her jail sentence was overturned on Wednesday. Picture: Facebook

A homeless woman jailed for stealing a car from a Warilla service station so she and her dog had somewhere to live has had her sentence overturned on appeal.

