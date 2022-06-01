Tree blocks Mount Ousley southbound, expect delays

A tree has fallen over Mount Ousley Road, M1 Princes Motorway, just south of Mount Pleasant Road.
The tree blocked all southbound lanes earlier this afternoon however crews have now cleared the road.
With heavy traffic heading south during peak hours, delays are expected to continue with current delays of approximately 15-20 minutes.
Traffic is backed up six kilometres on the M1 and on to Picton Road.
Earlier today, another tree blocked traffic on the M1, however heading north.
