Commuters were stuck for up to two hours on trains without lights due to trees hitting the overhead electrical wires on Wednesday night.
Train services between Dapto and Kiama have been replaced by buses this evening as crews conduct urgent work to repair overhead wiring damaged by wild weather.
Travellers were advised to check trip view apps, follow advice at the stations, and allow extra travel time.
About 4.30pm a tree fell on electrical wires above the rail line near Albion Park.
Engineers were conducting urgent repairs on site to get the section of line open again.
More to come.
