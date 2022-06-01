Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Trains replaced by buses between Dapto and Kiama

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated June 1 2022 - 9:30am, first published 8:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trains cancelled: Buses are replacing trains between Dapto and Kiama this evening after a tree fell on overhead wiring. Picture: Sylvia Liber

Commuters have been stuck for up to two hours on trains without lights due to trees hitting the overhead electrical wires.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.