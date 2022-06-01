Police in the Illawarra have put out calls for assistance to find two men.
Lake Illawarra Police District is looking for Kyus Masters, who is wanted on an outstanding warrant.
Masters, 22 years old, is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 180cm tall, thin and with brown hair.
He is known to frequent Mount Warrigal and Albion Park.
Anyone with information about where Masters is can contact Lake Illawarra Police on 4232 5599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Separately, officers from Wollongong Police District are looking for assistance to identify a man to help them with reports of stealing.
Police received reports of stealing at BWS in Fairy Meadow on 8 May, 2022, and believe the man will be able to help them with inquiries.
Anyone with information on who the man is can contact Wollongong Police Station on 4226 7784 or Police Assistance Line on 131 444 and quote the following reference number: Reference E 90526684 / Post 06/01.
