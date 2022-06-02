Illawarra Mercury
Exhausted Wollongong nurses 'cleaning, delivering meals' on top of patient care

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated June 2 2022 - 7:06am, first published 6:00am
Wollongong nurses 'exhausted' as patients arrive sicker than ever

Wollongong Hospital is so understaffed that nurses are routinely working double shifts in roles outside of their usual area and being left to deliver patient meals and do cleaning, according to the nurses union.

