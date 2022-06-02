Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Beleaguered Wollongong Hospital goes into 'circuit breaker' mode. Here's what that means ...

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated June 2 2022 - 7:05am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
System overload: In a staff memo, local health chief Margot Mains outlined a "persistent and at times unprecedented cycle of events" keeping patients longer in hospital and beds full, and causing long wait times in the ED and ambulance bays.

In a sign that the Illawarra's hospitals are at breaking point, the health district has imposed a "circuit breaker" period, as COVID, flu and staff shortages threaten to send the system into overload.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For the past 11 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. In that time I've covered breaking news, education, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news. More recently, I became the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents two years into a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.