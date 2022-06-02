Seven Illawarra residents died from COVID-19 in the last week, as deaths from the virus in NSW continue to remain high.
Statewide, the virus claimed 98 lives in the week ending May 28, up from 86 the previous week, and above or on par with other weeks in May when 90 and 102 people died in the seven day reporting periods.
In the Illawarra, 41 COVID-19 patients - out of the 2658 infected - have been admitted to hospital, and a further seven are being treated in intensive care.There were 20 deaths from the virus in the region in May.
According to NSW Health, the level of COVID-19 transmission in the community remains high but decreased in the latest week, and hospital admissions, including ICU, decreased slightly.
However, the weekly wrap up noted that reported rates are likely to underestimate COVID-19 incidence in the community.
The respiratory report also includes weekly flu statistics, with the Illawarra Shoalhaven reporting 405 cases.
For the past 11 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. In that time I've covered breaking news, education, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news. More recently, I became the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents two years into a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
