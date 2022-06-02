Retail incubator program launches at Stockland Shellharbour

A store that started off as a daydream for Sarah-Jane Strutz when she was working at a call centre now has its first standalone store in Stockland Shellharbour.
Ms Strutz's business, Hot Mess Body, is one of the first to take part in the S Connect Starter, which provides space and mentorship in partnership with Stockland.
Hot Mess Body, which sells handmade bath bombs, body washes and skin care products had been stocked at a number of retailers in NSW and interstate, however in early 2022, Ms Strutz was looking for a way to further grow the business.
"The opportunity to expand my business into a more permanent, physical retail space and receive business and retail coaching along the way was a dream come true," she said.
Since moving into the space in Stockland Shellharbour in April, Ms Strutz has utilised the mentorship and other guidance opportunities that come with the program.
"I have felt very well supported and I have learnt skills that are setting me up for success, wherever my business ultimately takes me."
Stockland Shellharbour is the first shopping centre to operate the S Connect Starter program which will expand to Merrylands and Green Hills this month. Stockland then aims to expand the program nation-wide.
Michelle Abbey, executive general manager, Town Centres, said the program aims to bridge the gap for local businesses between operating online or through stockists and having a bricks and mortar store of their own.
"The program provides a safe space for businesses to trial opening in a bricks and mortar environment, supporting and nurturing them along the journey," she said.
"We provide a retail environment as well as learning opportunities to guide new businesses through the key components of operating in a retail town centre, with the ultimate goal being a permanent tenant that's flourishing."
A dedicated mentor is also provided to the retailer as part of the program.
"We support the small businesses with a premium presence in our retail town centres, provide the latest technology and data insights, a comprehensive retail e-learning program and a contemporary fit-out to set businesses up for success," Ms Abbey said.
