Retail incubator program launches at Stockland Shellharbour

Connor Pearce
Connor Pearce
Updated June 2 2022 - 2:07am, first published 2:02am
In store: Hot Mess Body's new space in Stockland Shellharbour. Picture: Supplied

A store that started off as a daydream for Sarah-Jane Strutz when she was working at a call centre now has its first standalone store in Stockland Shellharbour.

