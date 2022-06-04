Content warning: this article contains anti-Semitic images that may be upsetting.
Police are investigating after "white supremacy" and "neo-Nazi" flyers have begun appearing across the Illawarra.
Advertisement
The posters emblazoned with "White Students Deserve Safety" have been seen at the University of Wollongong campus and nearby bus stops.
And the word "heil" was inscribed on a power box near Graduate House student accommodation on Northfields Avenue, Wollongong.
Another poster that depicted Nazi symbols with "National Socialism" written on it was also found at the North Wollongong Station bus stop.
Some flyers direct people to an underground chat group on the app Telegram which contains disturbing extremist and anti-Semitic content, including pictures of people wearing masks apparently posing the Nazi salute.
Other pictures show unidentifiable people placing the flyers on street signs and light posts.
Wollongong police have condemned the posters and confirmed an investigation has started.
"Police are aware of a number of posters that have been erected at the University of Wollongong," a police spokesperson said.
"The posters have since been removed and an investigation commenced by Wollongong Police District."
An ethnocultural representative for Wollongong Undergraduate Students' Association (WUSA) said students expressed concern over the flyers after they were posted on a Facebook page, UOW Rants.
"It was quite shocking to see," the WUSA representative said.
"I wouldn't be surprised if some of the students are scared to leave their homes anymore ... or get off at train stations in the dark.
"You just don't know what's going to happen if people are comfortable posting that."
UOW confirmed the posters have since been removed and that UOW Security has increased vigilance around items placed in noticeboards on or near the Wollongong campus.
Advertisement
The university added it would do everything in its power to take action against those who distribute such material.
"The University of Wollongong strongly condemns the people and the ideology behind the white supremacy and neo-Nazi posters that were placed at the bus stop on Northfields Avenue near our Wollongong campus," a UOW spokesperson said.
"Such beliefs have no place at our University. We believe everyone has the right to feel safe and supported on campus, free from violence, abuse and harassment."
It is uncertain whether this group is linked to a series of graffiti attacks displaying racist symbols on cars in April.
The NSW Government indicated in April it will introduce a bill to criminalise the public display of Nazi symbols in order to "provide an additional safeguard to the existing protections in NSW against vilifying conduct".
Wollongong police are appealing for anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Advertisement
UOW is providing support to the students impacted and encouraged anyone with further information about the incidents to come forward.
The UOW Safe and Respectful Communities (SARC) team provide confidential support to members of the university community who have witnessed or experienced harassment, bullying or discrimination.
The SARC team can be contracted on 4221 3344 or emailed at uow-sarc@uow.edu.au.
UOW Security can be contacted on 4221 4555, 0407 287 750 or security-shared@uow.edu.au.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Grace is a reporter for the South Coast Register.
Grace is a reporter for the South Coast Register.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.