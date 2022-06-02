Wollongong councillors will consider voting for a pay rise at Monday night's meeting.
The 2 per cent pay rise, to take effect from July 1, would see councillors earn $33,330 a year.
Based on a 40-hour work week that's $16 an hour - $4 below minimum wage.
The salary for the Lord Mayor - a full-time position - would rise to $103,840.
The rise is not decided by council but rather imposed on them by the Local Government Remuneration Tribunal.
Also, councillors cannot vote to increase the rise further than what the tribunal has set.
Greens councillor Mithra Cox believes people feel they are paid quite a bit more than what they really are.
"They assume that it's like a state or a federal politician because when you hear people say you're in it for the money - nothing could be further from the truth," Cr Cox said.
"Most professional jobs are much better paid, especially when you consider we are signing off a $300 million budget for which we are personally liable if there are any inconsistencies or if the council were to go insolvent, in the same way a company director is personally responsible if anything goes wrong."
Cr Cox said the amount meant councillors also needed a full-time job - she works as a communications officer for an NGO - which necessitated a juggling act to balance the two roles.
She estimated she devoted the equivalent of at least three full working days to her councillor role, which included attending all briefings and meeting sessions, reading council business papers (Monday's agenda runs to almost 300 pages) as well as going to community forums and meeting with residents about concerns.
"People say 'can I meet you in the office?' We don't have an office," she said.
"They expect your secretary to reply to emails - I don't have a secretary. It's not even a living wage - it's not enough to live on."
So, if that's the case, then why do it?
"It's amazing how much you can get done when you have a seat at the decision table," she said.
"It's one thing to talk about change, it's quite another to actually have a seat at the table and actually be able to make it happen.
"Unlike other levels of government, the changes you see are really local. You actually see them on the ground in your own neighbourhood."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If he's not writing, he's reading.
