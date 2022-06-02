With four minutes left on the clock, Theresa Bateup pulled the trigger.
There were just eight nominations in Saturday's $500,000 National Classic, a fillies and mares Open Handicap over a mile at Eagle Farm, and the Kembla Grange trainer was staring at the screen waiting for late acceptors.
When they didn't come and as the 9am Wednesday deadline struck, she decided Monegal was heading to Brisbane.
The plan had been to run in the Racing To Win Handicap at Randwick next week, but the temptation was too great.
"I'd been sitting there all morning waiting for more horses to enter," she said.
"When it stayed at eight, I decided it was worth the trip. She'll love finally being back on a good track, she won't know herself. If anything the danger is it being too firm.
"It's her pet trip, she's shown she can handle the short back-up, she's against her own sex and she's such a genuine horse, so we decided for that kind of prize money the trip is worth it."
Monegal's two wins last preparation included the Canberra Mile and the Group 3 Epona Stakes (1900m), both on heavy going.
But the six-year-old mare has also won five career races on a good surface as well as the same number over 1600m.
Luckless in the Open Handicap at Randwick last Saturday, Monegal stands as a $31 outsider, with Craig Williams aboard, in a market headed by Chris Waller's Kiku at around $4.20.
"I don't want to see her too far back because the query is the lack of genuine pace in the race on paper," she said.
Bateup will spend Friday in the car to reach the Gold Coast where Monegal will spend the night, before turning her attention to My Alma among four nominations at Bathurst on Monday, while she also has three aimed at Goulburn the same day.
"So much for my quiet weekend," Bateup said.
"My Alma just needs a better track, she would have had six meetings where we've wanted to run her and taken her out because of the weather."
Brett Lazzarini was still sweating on Wild Chap gaining a run in Friday's Wellington Cup, which was postponed and relocated to Dubbo.
Having won at his past two starts at Canterbury, Wild Chap was first emergency for the 1600m country cup, where the winner earns a spot in the inugural $2 million Big Dance, held at Randwick on Melbourne Cup day.
But Sibaaq, Knight and Ita are also nominated for Saturday's BenchMark 78 Ranvet Handicap (1600m) at Rosehill, while Major Artie is still in the BenchMark 94 Petaluma Handicap (1800m).
With Grant Buckley to ride, Wild Chap is $9 and only needs one of them to come out on Friday morning.
"He's a big chance if he does run," Lazzarini said.
"He always goes well off the quick back-up and it'd be perfect for his preparation if he won, so we can give him a rest and aim towards the Big Dance.
''We've stopped off for the night, so it's only a couple of hours to come back if we don't get a run but I'll be on the road early if we do.
"Otherwise, it's a long, 12-hour round trip with a horse float if we don't get on the track."
Wild Chap has been nominated for another 1550m BenchMark 72 at Canterbury for colts, geldings and entires if balloted from the Wellington Cup field.
Think It Over is considered racing royalty at Kembla Grange, as Kerry Parker eyes a Cox Plate tilt in the spring.
But after winning the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Randwick, Think It Over has received another reward, this time in honour of the monarch's 70th anniversary on the British throne.
Owner Richard Johnston of Bylong Park Racing was presented with a specially-engraved dish to mark the occasion.
"To play a minuscule part in celebrating her Platinum Jubilee, as a result of Think It Over's effort in winning the prestigious Longines Queen Elizabeth Stakes, I find it both humbling and a source of great joy," Johnston said.
"I will be sure to give him a pat for Her Majesty."
