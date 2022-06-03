Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport
The Big Read

Illawarra Hawks working remotely in Northern Territory

By Agron Latifi
June 3 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HANDS OUT: Illawarra Hawks player Tim Coenraad with Kaleena Webbe. The Hawks have donated jerseys to a group of indigenous kids in the remote community of Laramba. Picture: Robert Peet

As a long-time supporter of the Illawarra Hawks, Kaleena Webbe can see why the club is so loved by its loyal fans.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.