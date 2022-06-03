Illawarra Hawks working remotely in Northern Territory

"Professional athletes have a unique ability to change a young boy or girl's life by the words they say. Kids hold athletes in high regard. We have a responsibility to be positive role models. I remember when I was in school in Brisbane and I met Wendell Sailor, who was playing for the Broncos. I still remember him just patting me on the shoulder and saying 'you'll be all right mate, just keep working hard'. That phrase has just stuck in my head forever, and it was a really positive experience for me.

