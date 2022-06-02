Check your foggy vision Advertising Feature

The good news: Since it's largely age related, cataracts are extremely common. Today many people who develop a cataract undergo surgery to remove the cloudy lens and their vision is restored. Photo: Shutterstock

Did you know about half of the people aged between 65 to 74 have cataracts, and though it's rare, kids can develop cataracts too?

Over time, cataracts become worse and interfere with our vision, affecting important skills such as driving, reading, working, and doing favourite crafts or playing sports.

If left untreated, cataracts will eventually cause total blindness. They are the leading cause of blindness in the world.

"The good news is that conditions like cataract eye disease can easily be prevented through early detection and affordable treatment," Vision 2020 Australia CEO Patricia Sparrow said.



"Ninety per cent of blindness and vision loss in Australia is preventable or treatable if detected early enough."

VISION 2020: The Right to Sight is an initiative of the World Health Organisation and the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness.

So just how do you know if you have cataracts?

Most age-related cataracts typically develop over the years, so it's a relatively slow process.

Symptoms can include:

cloudy or foggy vision,

blurry or distorted vision,

changes in colour vision,

poor night vision (especially affected by headlights),

progressive loss of vision,

halos or glare around lights,

double vision,

loss of contrast,

a white or 'milky' spot over the pupil of the eye.

Are your cataracts getting worse?

Cloudiness is a reliable sign that your cataracts are worsening. Cloudiness is, quite literally, when it looks like you're trying to see through cloudy, foggy air.

Should cataracts be removed?

If left untreated, cataracts can cause total blindness. The main treatment for cataracts is eye surgery, preferably before your cataracts start seriously affecting your vision.

What are the risk factors?

Lifestyle and aging, certain hereditary and physical traits, and lifestyle habits, can contribute to the development of cataracts.

Can I prevent my cataracts from getting worse?

Yes, there are ways. Have regular eye exams, watch your blood sugars if you have diabetes, stop smoking, reduce alcohol consumption and eat a balanced diet.

If you notice your vision blurring and the eye's surface looking cloudy, make an appointment for an eye exam immediately.

If you're over 55, it's a good idea to book in for regular eye examinations, just like you would for a dental check-up.

Cataract treatment restores your vision, and you can get back to doing the things you love.

