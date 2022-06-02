By the age of 65, one in three people will have hearing loss. In adults, hearing loss means more effort is needed to listen and understand speech.
Addressing hearing loss is important. Studies show it can be associated with social withdrawal, depression, and anxiety - as well as being an independent risk factor for dementia*.
NextSense is working with Wollongong surgeon Dr Daniel Cox to encourage Illawarra residents to consider cochlear implants for when hearing aids are not an option or have stopped being effective.
Dr Cox hopes that in the near future he will be conducting the surgeries at Wollongong's public hospital for the first time.
"One of the last patients I implanted had four sets of hearing aids within the last few years, and in the end had spent $50,000 in hearing aids that didn't work," Dr Cox said.
"Hearing aids are really good for most people, but for some, for one reason or another they don't work. At that point, rather than continuing with aids, there should be an exploration of other options.
"We need to promote the conversation that there are great alternatives, and the best way we can do that is by having it available to public patients here in Wollongong."
Implant surgery and NextSense support services are covered by Medicare, and some private health insurers, which means there are little to no out-of-pocket costs.
Although implant surgery has been available at Wollongong Private Hospital since 2018, Dr Cox says having it available in the local public hospital system will make it more accessible for people in need.
Increasing awareness around available options is important too. While adults are the largest group affected by hearing loss, only 10 per cent of adults who could be helped by cochlear implants currently access them.
"We're increasingly recognising that cochlear implants will have a huge role in the future for older adults," Dr Cox said.
"NextSense delivers Australia's most comprehensive cochlear implant program, from initial assessment through to lifelong care. We've supported more than 5000 people from newborns to people over 90 years of age, to access a better world of sound.
FREE INFORMATION SESSIONS
NextSense runs free 'Discover Hearing Implant' information sessions at the Wollongong library, to provide an overview of hearing implants - how they work, how they are different from a hearing aid and what the experience is like from someone with a cochlear implant.
the next event is on Tuesday, June 28 from 2-3.30pm.
So you think you're ready to retire? It's such a wrench to reshape your entire life, probably something you haven't contemplated since you said "I do".
At 68, Vera and Ken both retired six months apart. Vera wanted to travel, as she had been an Intrepid Travel guide all her working life.
She also had an active Etsy store because sewing was her real compulsion and she couldn't imagine having the luxury of hibernating in her sewing room, all day!
Ken's career was spent with livestock, and their son followed in his footsteps, so he could continue the odd day dabbling if need be.
"We thought we had planned for retirement really well, discussing those leisure days ahead with all the family. We checked with the accountant about what sort of income we would need too," Vera said.
There is a lot more to consider before making big decisions the accountant also told them. This list is a good starting point.
Your lifestyle choices could depend on things like:
For some people, retirement means less travel, so factor in things like:
It turned out Vera and Ken were comfortably well off which came as a surprise to both of them.
But, even though they had retired, they were busier than ever.
The one snag they hadn't allowed for was their inability to say no.
No to babysitting any of their 10 grandchildren, and no, to Ken working out on the farm.
Vera and Ken say their real 'retirement' is on the cards for next year.
Did you know about half of the people aged between 65 to 74 have cataracts, and though it's rare, kids can develop cataracts too?
Over time, cataracts become worse and interfere with our vision, affecting important skills such as driving, reading, working, and doing favourite crafts or playing sports.
If left untreated, cataracts will eventually cause total blindness. They are the leading cause of blindness in the world.
"The good news is that conditions like cataract eye disease can easily be prevented through early detection and affordable treatment," Vision 2020 Australia CEO Patricia Sparrow said.
"Ninety per cent of blindness and vision loss in Australia is preventable or treatable if detected early enough."
VISION 2020: The Right to Sight is an initiative of the World Health Organisation and the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness.
Most age-related cataracts typically develop over the years, so it's a relatively slow process.
Symptoms can include:
Cloudiness is a reliable sign that your cataracts are worsening. Cloudiness is, quite literally, when it looks like you're trying to see through cloudy, foggy air.
If left untreated, cataracts can cause total blindness. The main treatment for cataracts is eye surgery, preferably before your cataracts start seriously affecting your vision.
Lifestyle and aging, certain hereditary and physical traits, and lifestyle habits, can contribute to the development of cataracts.
Yes, there are ways. Have regular eye exams, watch your blood sugars if you have diabetes, stop smoking, reduce alcohol consumption and eat a balanced diet.
If you notice your vision blurring and the eye's surface looking cloudy, make an appointment for an eye exam immediately.
If you're over 55, it's a good idea to book in for regular eye examinations, just like you would for a dental check-up.
Cataract treatment restores your vision, and you can get back to doing the things you love.
It also gives you peace of mind and eases worry about the consequences of poor sight.