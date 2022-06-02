Check your crystal ball Advertising Feature

NOT WORKING: Retirement can signal lifestyle changes you never thought to factor in. The morning teas and leisurely games of golf, even art classes, may give way to childminding and school pickups perhaps. Photo: Shutterstock

So you think you're ready to retire? It's such a wrench to reshape your entire life, probably something you haven't contemplated since you said "I do".



At 68, Vera and Ken both retired six months apart. Vera wanted to travel, as she had been an Intrepid Travel guide all her working life.



She also had an active Etsy store because sewing was her real compulsion and she couldn't imagine having the luxury of hibernating in her sewing room, all day!



Ken's career was spent with livestock, and their son followed in his footsteps, so he could continue the odd day dabbling if need be.



"We thought we had planned for retirement really well, discussing those leisure days ahead with all the family. We checked with the accountant about what sort of income we would need too," Vera said.



There is a lot more to consider before making big decisions the accountant also told them. This list is a good starting point.

What will your life look like now

Do you want to stay in your existing home

Do you want to relocate, do a sea or tree change

Are you going to travel overseas or around Australia

What social groups would you like to join

Are you going to do regular volunteer days/work for an organisation.

Set up for the good life when you retire

Your lifestyle choices could depend on things like:

How robust your health is



Whether you own your home or not

Just what does it cost in annual house maintenance

Does your home need major renovations

Are your family and community connections important

Staying mobile when you retire

For some people, retirement means less travel, so factor in things like:

The real costs of running your car

Is there public transport close to your home



It turned out Vera and Ken were comfortably well off which came as a surprise to both of them.

But, even though they had retired, they were busier than ever.



The one snag they hadn't allowed for was their inability to say no.



No to babysitting any of their 10 grandchildren, and no, to Ken working out on the farm.

