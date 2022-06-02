A delightful opportunity

Feature Property
Bed 3 | Bath 1 | Car 1
Advertisement
First time offered in over 60 years, opportunity knocks to buy a well-loved family home in a popular suburb positioned at the base of the escarpment.
Built to last with high ceilings throughout, wide entry and spacious rooms.
From the foyer you move onto the main living area and then through to a large dining area.
The original kitchen is bright and airy featuring a meals area which flows onto a sun drenched north facing rear yard.
All three bedrooms are of generous proportions and the study/home office is a great addition for those needing to work from home.
Within the child and pet friendly yard, you have a detached garage and fixed caravan with bathroom that is great for guests or as a teenager's retreat.
The home, set on 615sqm, is located close to schools, public transport and is just a short walk to Fairy Meadow CBD.
The ease of access to the M1 to head north to Sydney or south to Nowra, is a bonus.
An inspection is sure to impress so contact Chris or Jake Stylis at LJ Hooker Wollongong now and see for yourself all that this fantastic property has to offer.
Don't delay, enquire about this property now!
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 17 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 17 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.