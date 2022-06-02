Sitting on top of the world

House of the Week
Bed 5 | Bath 3 | Car 3
Majestic ocean views and contemporary coastal design set this home apart as one of the most remarkable prospects on the market.
Its stunning renovated interiors and generous layout will appeal to buyers seeking a spacious family residence or amazing seaside retreat.
Cleverly designed with total separate self-sufficient living or beautifully blended as a welcoming and impressive family home.
The sleek interiors feature quality finishes, vaulted ceilings and engineered oak floors. Versatile open living spaces catch the morning sun and capture spectacular vistas.
There are five large bedrooms with built-ins and three bathrooms including an ensuite to the master.
The immaculate kitchen hosts stone benchtops, butler's pantry and breakfast bar.
Offering peaceful modern living, warm timbers, full glass and natural light all framed by breathtaking views over Loves Bay and the untamed coastline.
This view is one of the best you will see and will stay in your memory forever.
The impressive outdoor entertaining area allows you to feel at one with the incredible landscape and includes expansive balconies and terraced backyard.
Quietly located on the doorstep of the Kiama Coastal Walk, just minutes to Easts Beach and Loves Bay.
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 17 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
