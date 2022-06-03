Resilience and hard work have been the keys to Wollongong teen Alistair Gorgijovski's success in the pool to date.
The 17-year-old hopes these qualities will help him continue to make a splash in the pool, now that he has been selected to represent the Junior Dolphins at the 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Swimming Championships in Hawaii in August.
Alistair secured his spot in the junior Australian swim team on the back of his impressive performances at the Australian Age Championships in April.
He was especially good in finishing second in the 100 metre breaststroke final.
The Edmund Rice College student will represent Australia in both the 100 and 200 metres breaststroke at the Pan Pacs.
"I can't wait. I worked hard for this opportunity and plan on making the most of it in Hawaii," Alistair said.
"I'm hoping the Pan Pacs are just the start of my journey as far as representing Australia goes. My long term goal is to compete at the Paris 2024 Olympics."
Trying to balance studying for his HSC and swimming training has been "difficult at times" but Alistair was determined to put in the hard work required to succeed in both.
As such he wakes up at 4.30am most mornings and does two swim sessions every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Alistair also does a swim session every Sunday morning and two gym sessions on Tuesday and Thursday mornings.
"It is full on but I'm willing to make the sacrifices needed to achieve my dreams," he said.
"It does get hard sometimes with my studies, especially when I've been up most of the night studying, and then having to wake up early in the morning to train.
"I do get tired but I love what I'm doing and want to give myself the best chance of succeeding."
McKeon Swim School and Wests Illawarra head coach James Greathead praised Alistair on his selection, adding the swimmer he has coached for the past four years, had overcome many hurdles along the way.
"This is great news for Alistair. I'm sure Alistair will make the most of his chance to compete in the Pan Pacs," Greathead said.
He said Alistair has always been a good swimmer but has been hampered by a number of injuries in recent years.
"He has had a couple of operations on his elbow, which saw him struggle for a bit," Greathead said.
"He has had a few setbacks and hurdles early on in his swimming career but he has showed a ton of resilience to be able to stay the course.
"Taking up surf lifesaving has helped his swimming, as has his great work ethic. When he is at the pool he really wants to get the best out of every session.
"I would say he is a real student of swimming. He asks a lot of questions and spends quite a bit of energy on refining his technique. Breaststroke is one of the most technical of the four strokes but Alistair is always looking at ways to improve."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more then 20 years. The last five plus years I've handled the education round for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
