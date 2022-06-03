Bad neighbours meet on neutral ground as WIN Stadium headline act

He's a two-time premiership-winner, but becoming a 'senior player' is something that's crept up on Collegians fullback Alec Reid.
Reid was a scrawny debutant on the wing when the Dogs won their first premiership under Nathan Fien in 2017.
Advertisement
He claimed another crown at the end of his first full season in the No. 1 jumper in 2019 and he's been a mainstay at the back in the seasons that have followed.
There's now no more influential a figure than the livewire custodian, who feels the Dogs can force themselves into title reckoning again this season.
"You can look through some of the team lists I've been a part of and you could definitely say I've been lucky," Reid said.
"I came in as that scrawny little kid on the wing and you look at that team list, there's some good names there and I was so lucky to be a part of that.
"That second premiership, I was there at fullback and I was probably more of a key member of that team and I've been enjoying taking a bit more responsibility.
"I think we've got a good mix this year, we've got a lot of younger boys with a lot of the juniors coming up and I've been pretty impressed with a few of them.
"We've had four games in a row now and it's been good to get that back to back footy, work out how we want to play, and build on that. I think we're doing that nicely at the moment."
Saturday's Magic Round clash with Wests at WIN Stadium shapes as every bit the finals dressed rehearsal. Reid says taking on the unbeaten Devils on a fast track shapes as the biggest test his side's faced this season.
"They're always the games you want to be playing and it's always going to be a battle in the middle against them," Reid said.
"They've got a good mix of youth and old heads there, pretty similar to us, so I think it's going to be a good game. I think if we play that grinding footy we like to play, kick to corners and turn those big boys around we'll give ourselves a chance.
"When the opportunities come we need to be good and execute. It sounds like we're going to have a dry track this week and we can throw the footy around.
"With the wet weather the last few weeks there hasn't been much of an opportunity to throw it around so hopefully there are a few opportunities to do that and we need to ice them."
Wests have been largely untested this year and ran in nine tries in a 48-6 win over Cronulla Caringbah last week.
It came without skipper Mitch Porter and key half Callum Waldock, who both return this week, though forwards leader Dylan Lauri will be absent with a hamstring injury.
Advertisement
The clash with the Dogs will be the Devils first against a top-two side this season, with Waldock expecting a stern test.
"It's probably our first really big challenge of the year," Waldock said.
"Considering the [limited] games we've played I think we're doing all right, I think our success on the weekend probably came down to our defence. We've been pretty solid so we want to keep that to a [high] standard.
"They've got Zeiky Foster in the halves who's killing it, they've got Alec (Reid) there who's not too bad either but we've probably got to counteract their pack.
"They've got a really solid pack up front. We've always been a traditionally smaller pack and relied on moving the ball but we need to shut down a few of their big boys.
"If we stick to our game and move their boys around we should be good."
Advertisement
A Devils junior, Waldock has emerged as a rising star of the competition this season, though the pursuit of a maiden first grade premiership has been scuppered by COVID. He's confident it remains within reach in 2022.
"Looking at the team we've got it's pretty solid and I think we're pretty confident we can take it deep into the season,' he said.
"The last couple of years I've been in and out and I've had to bide by time a bit, but slotting in there with J-Rod (Justin Rodrigues) is pretty easy.
"There's plenty of chat around the field and I've got Mitch Porter outside me, I've got Millo (Grant Millington) there playing back-row. I'm getting plenty of ball and Pete [McLeod] has been encouraging so I'm enjoying my footy."
Collegians and Wests will bookend the day a WIN Stadium, with their clash kicking off at 4.45pm.
Corrimal and Dapto will kick things off at 11.30am, with Helensburgh-De La Salle to follow at 1.15pm and Cronulla Caringbah and Thirroul facing off at 3pm.
Advertisement
Download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for breaking news emails below ...
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.