Wollongong council to address statement from the heart

The Uluru Statement from the Heart may address parliament and the constitution, but Wollongong council plans to address it on a local level.
The move comes after the official launch of the Wollongong City Council Reconciliation Plan (RAP) on Friday.
Advertisement
"Reconciliation is not a one-off action or event, instead it's a series of purposeful changes and actions that contribute to reconciliation both within council as an organisation and our broader, Wollongong community," Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery said.
"By having a strategic vision which is approved and endorsed by Reconciliation Australia, this RAP provides meaningful actions council can take over the next two-years that focus on the areas of 'Relationships, Respect and Opportunities'."
The Statement from the Heart, made in 2017, calls for a voice to parliament to be enshrined in the constitution.
At Monday night's council meeting Lord Mayor Bradbery will call on councillors to vote to formulate the council's own response to the statement.
I thought now's the time for council to also start looking at its responsibilities in relation to that statement.- Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery on the Uluru Statement from the Heart
"With the present Labor government making it a priority in terms of progressing the Uluru Statement from the heart, I thought now's the time for council to also start looking at its responsibilities in relation to that statement," Cr Bradbery said.
"So it's an opportunity to start thinking about its implications for Wollongong and the Illawarra."
As well as formulating a response to the statement, Cr Bradbery's motion also calls for council to "continue to engage with the local Aboriginal community and organisations to provide a First Nations voice".
It also wants council to "acknowledge the Aboriginal groups of the Illawarra as the First Nations peoples whose sovereignty was never ceded".
"It's more or less an opportunity to look at ways in which we can do our bit in terms of responding to the statement," Cr Bradbery said.
"We're just making sure that we're all on the same page."
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for breaking news emails below ...
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If he's not writing, he's reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If he's not writing, he's reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.