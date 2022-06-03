From the Hill: Collies-Wests blockbuster headlines WIN Stadium Magic Round

It's been a raging success at NRL level and the Illawarra Rugby League will take a leaf out of the 'Magic Round' book when WIN Stadium plays host to all four first grade fixtures this weekend.
In a first for the Illawarra compeition, round six of the Mojo Homes Cup will be played back to back in a quadruple header affording fans the rare opportunity see all eight top-grade side in action on the same day at a marquee venue.
Jenno and Johnny are back, previewing all the action. They catch up with Collegians fullback Alec Reid and Wests five-eighth Callum Waldock ahead of the headline fixture.
