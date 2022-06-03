David Carney will lean on Socceroos coach Graham Arnold as a guiding inspiration, while preparing to make his coaching debut with the Wollongong Wolves next season.
Carney will take over from 2010 World Cup squad mate Luke Wilkshire after the current NSW NPL campaign, with a one-year deal officially announced at WIN Stadium on Friday.
Advertisement
Two weeks ago Carney called Arnold, who is preparing for Australia's must-win World Cup qualifier against the United Arab Emirates in Qatar, to discuss his future, a conversation which convinced him the Wolves job was the ideal next step.
"Once he gets through the Socceroos games, I'll sit down with him and pick his brain," Carney said.
"I spoke to him a couple of weeks back, it'll be my first coaching job, I'm not going to be arrogant about it and go my way. I'll ask advice of people I trust.
"It's important to get their knowledge and Graham Arnold is definitely one of them, so I'll pick his brain but at the end of the day it's up to me to move forward with what I've got. I'm learning from the best, him and [title-winning Glasgow Celtic manager] Ange (Postecoglou) are the best in Australia."
Carney's 48-game international career launched under Arnold at the 2007 Asian Cup, while the pair won the 2017 A-League title and grand final double.
Arnold faces one of the defining games of his coaching career on Wednesday morning (AEST), with the winner of the Socceroos clash against the UAE to meet Peru for a place in the World Cup starting in November.
"It'll be a miracle, but I hope we get through," Carney said. "We can do it, if we beat UAE there's no reason why we can't beat Peru, but it's just a tough ask.
"I've been with Arnie a long time with Socceroos and Sydney FC and I know the mind games and how he is. He'll have the boys switched on, but he'll also have them calm. If anyone can get them through, he can."
While crunch time has arrived for Arnold, Carney now has months to plot the Wollongong Wolves' resurgence in the NSW National Premier League.
After a hugely-successful run under Luke Wilkshire, which includes an NPL title and national knockout tournament success, the Wolves are fighting to stay in finals contention, languishing in ninth position on 14 points.
However, the Wolves remain in Australia Cup contention, as well as Illawarra club powerhouse Wollongong United.
Wilkshire will move into a role at the Central Coast Mariners development program next year.
Chairman Tory Lavalle and chief executive Strebre Delovski were on hand to announce Carney's appointment, before Sunday's clash with Sydney FC at Rockdale.
"David has got the credentials and experience, it's a perfect fit for the club with one Socceroo for another Socceroo," Delovski said.
Advertisement
"It was important to make the appointment quickly, so players and stakeholders know who the coach is.
"There's a long way to go this season, but there is a pathway for next season."
Carney said he already has a clear vision for the future.
"I'll be training with the boys and just watch from above [at games]," he said.
"I already sort of know what I want to do regarding the team, there's a good core group of talent and they're a close bunch as well."
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Advertisement
When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.
When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.